musicnphillies RT @MattGelb: Mets 5, Phillies 1. A frustrated Bryce Harper made a mistake in the field, then got ejected later. Spencer Howard only went f… 34 seconds ago Michael Tomas Nido finally returns to Mets; Phillies’ Bryce Harper ejected https://t.co/0QZXADQ6Zq 2 minutes ago Justin Toscano "You definitely want to win, you want things to go your way. Some emotions lead to arguments and escalating, and th… https://t.co/soejdIxnDS 8 minutes ago Colin OBrien RT @JeffSkversky: 🔥🔥 Here’s Bryce Harper getting ejected from tonight‘s Phillies game in New York @6abc #BryceHarper https://t.co/vHxFbd… 20 minutes ago HG&B RT @NBCSPhilly: Both Bryce Harper and Spencer Howard's nights were cut short as the hot Phillies were tripped up by the Mets, writes @CSeid… 38 minutes ago HG&B RT @NBCSPhilly: Bryce Harper was clearly frustrated by the quick ejection against the Mets. https://t.co/wfjowHBlI9 38 minutes ago Gary Miles Bryce Harper makes defensive mistake, then gets ejected in Phillies’ 5-1 loss to Mets https://t.co/fTFlgtZmQA via @phillyinquirer 48 minutes ago CBS Philly Phillies Star Bryce Harper Ejected Arguing Fair-Foul Call In 5-1 Loss To Mets https://t.co/pkwc7xIQQY 49 minutes ago