Leeds United backed more than Liverpool to win Premier League with bookmakers

Daily Star Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Leeds United backed more than Liverpool to win Premier League with bookmakersDespite being champions, Liverpool will go into the new Premier League season as second favourites with the bookmakers, behind Manchester City, while Leeds United are 150/1 to clinch the title
Worrying Marcelo Bielsa update as new Leeds United contract still not sorted

Worrying Marcelo Bielsa update as new Leeds United contract still not sorted Leeds are still yet to tie Marcelo Bielsa down to a new contract at Elland Road, with just over a week to go until their Premier League opener away at Liverpool
Daily Star


