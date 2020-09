Rockets vs. Lakers: James Harden and his scrappy teammates have done the impossible -- they've become likable Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

It's becoming harder and harder to root against the Rockets 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Pablo Nasser RT @BrandonRahbar: Everyone already forgot the Rockets wouldn’t have beat OKC in Game 7 and even be playing the Lakers right now if not for… 3 minutes ago slick rick🚀 RT @BenDuBose: James Harden says 109 points should have been enough for the #Rockets to win the game. He says the biggest problem was the… 8 minutes ago J.Michael flores RT @cayleighgriffin: James Harden said the Rockets confidence is even higher after last night’s game because the team didn’t play their bes… 10 minutes ago TalkBasket James Harden confident the Rockets can win the series despite losing Game 2 to the Lakers #HoustonRockets… https://t.co/eM7QBpOimr 25 minutes ago IamJohnnyDanger RT @LonzoPlsScore: *Russell Westbrook shoots a 3* James Harden: LeBron: PJ Tucker: AD: Scott Foster: Lakers Bench: Mike D’antoni: Rockets… 1 hour ago