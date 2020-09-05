A middle class family has been demolished: Rhea dad
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () The drugs angle emerged in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, after the ED shared several WhatsApp messages of Rhea with the CBI and NCB alleging the ‘usage and dealing of drugs’. Soon after conducting an extensive search at Rhea Chakraborty’s Mumbai residence, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, late on Friday.
