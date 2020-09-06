Barcelona's Lionel Messi skips training a day after deciding to stay
Sunday, 6 September 2020 () Lionel Messi was a no-show at training with Barcelona on Saturday morning despite his decision to stay at the club under sufferance, AFP reporters at the training ground said. The Argentine superstar announced on Friday he had been forced to remain at Barcelona, claiming after club president Josep Maria Bartomeu broke his word to...
