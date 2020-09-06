Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barcelona's Lionel Messi skips training a day after deciding to stay

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Lionel Messi was a no-show at training with Barcelona on Saturday morning despite his decision to stay at the club under sufferance, AFP reporters at the training ground said. The Argentine superstar announced on Friday he had been forced to remain at Barcelona, claiming after club president Josep Maria Bartomeu broke his word to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lionel Messi agrees to stay at Barcelona despite frustration with club bosses

Lionel Messi agrees to stay at Barcelona despite frustration with club bosses 01:01

 Lionel Messi has reversed his decision to leave Barcelona this summer, sayinghe could never go to court against the club to secure a move. The Argentinianforward had informed the club on August 25 that he wanted to leave this summerand intended to utilise a clause in his contract which he and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barcelona media reacts to Messi's U-turn [Video]

Barcelona media reacts to Messi's U-turn

Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill takes a look through some of Spain's biggest newspapers as they react to Lionel Messi's decision to remain at Barcelona.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:14Published
Barca train...but no Messi yet [Video]

Barca train...but no Messi yet

Lionel Messi is staying in Barcelona but he's not back on the training pitch just yet as Ronald Koeman's team continue preparations for the new season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:51Published
Messi stays at Barcelona: A timeline [Video]

Messi stays at Barcelona: A timeline

Sky Sports News Chief Reporter Bryan Swanson gives a timeline of events that started with Lionel Messi wanting to leave Barcelona before deciding to stay at the Spanish club 10 days later.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Lionel Messi skips required coronavirus testing with Barcelona

 Barcelona said Lionel Messi was the only player who did not undergo the tests at the club’s training centre
Hindu

Lionel Messi facing Barcelona ban and £1.1m fine if star loses legal battle

 Lionel Messi has now failed to turn up to the club's training ground twice in the last three days, having missed coronavirus testing on Sunday and training on...
Daily Star

News24.com | Messi misses Barcelona training after decision to stay

 Lionel Messi was a no-show at training with Barcelona on Saturday morning despite his decision to stay at the club under sufferance.
News24


Tweets about this