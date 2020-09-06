Global  
 

Kai Havertz reveals role Frank Lampard played in Chelsea FC transfer

The Sport Review Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Kai Havertz has revealed that he always been a fan of Frank Lampard, adding that the Chelsea FC manager is “attack-minded” just like his new signing. The Germany international put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the west London side on Friday night after Havertz became the second-most expensive signing in Chelsea FC’s […]
