England batsman Ian Bell announces retirement from professional cricket
Sunday, 6 September 2020 () Realising that his days as an England player are long gone, former stylish batsman Ian Bell on Saturday announced he will retire from all forms of cricket at the end of the 2020 domestic season. The five-time Ashes winner has spent his entire career with Warwickshire. Bell has scored 7727 runs, including 22 hundreds, at an...
