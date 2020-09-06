|
Callum Wilson to Newcastle: Bournemouth accept £20m for striker as Aston Villa withdraw from negotiations
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Bournemouth have accepted a £20m bid from Newcastle for striker Callum Wilson, talkSPORT understands. Aston Villa have pulled out of the race for the England international – despite their offer being higher than Newcastle’s – after Wilson indicated a desire to move to St James Park. More follows…
