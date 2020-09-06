|
|
|
Three reasons Serena Williams will win the U.S. Open for her 24th Grand Slam
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams plays Maria Sakkari on Monday in the round of 16. Sakkari beat Williams in the Western & Southern Open, a tune-up to Flushing Meadows.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open
Serena Williams is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows. Serena has made history yet again by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn. Serena suffered a number of surprise..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:30Published
|
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|