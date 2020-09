Carabao Cup draw live updates as second and third rounds decided Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

The draw for the second and third rounds of the Carabao Cup are being determined and you can find out who your team will be facing right here The draw for the second and third rounds of the Carabao Cup are being determined and you can find out who your team will be facing right here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Carabao Cup north draw: Derby face Barrow



Derby County have been drawn against newly-promoted League Two side Barrow in the northern section of the Carabao Cup first round. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:51 Published 3 weeks ago Carabao Cup south draw: Swansea face Newport



Swansea have been drawn against fellow Welsh side Newport County in the southern section of the Carabao Cup first round. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:55 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this