Bigg Boss Telugu 4 launch: Live updates Sunday, 6 September 2020

The much awaited Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is finally on-air. Nagarjuna Akkineni returned to the show as a host after the successful third season. The season 4 of the controversial reality TV show that kicked off amid Corona scare has a good mix of popular figures selected across film, TV, music and social media platforms. The episode is expected to feature a swanky entry of host Nagarjuna, a tour of the Bigg Boss house in a special avatar, some exceptional performances by the contestants and their entry into the BB house. Besides, a special surprise is also planned for the viewers which will be unveiled in the show, sources reveal.16 contestants are expected to enter the BB house in tonight's episode while further details about the wild card entries are expected in the episode. The show is not only bringing back some familiar names who are missing from action for a while but also popular social media influencers who got close to the audiences with their impressive content. The Nagarjuna-hosted show will witness some major changes right from its crew members to the game format owing to the changes forced due to the pandemic. Keep watching the space for live updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 4 launch. 👓 View full article

