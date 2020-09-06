Global  
 

Source: Clowney to Titans on 1-year, $15M deal

ESPN Sunday, 6 September 2020
The Titans have agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal with Jadeveon Clowney, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
