Source: Clowney to Titans on 1-year, $15M deal Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

The Titans have agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal with Jadeveon Clowney, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. 👓 View full article

