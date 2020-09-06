Global  
 

Charles Leclerc in horror crash in Italian Grand Prix as F1 race red flagged

Daily Star Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Charles Leclerc in horror crash in Italian Grand Prix as F1 race red flaggedCharles Leclerc was caught in a horrific crash during the Italian Grand Prix which led to the race being red flagged, while race leader Lewis Hamilton was handed a 10 second penalty
 The Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix has been red flagged following a huge crash for Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc at Parabolica at the halfway point of the race
