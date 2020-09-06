Soccer Aid teams, kick-off time and how to watch on TV

The Nevada Youth Soccer Association has announced a potential start date for this season. This comes just one day after we reported parents wanted to get kids back on the field. Kids could start playing as soon as mid to late October, depending on whether they could enter phase 4 of their return to...
