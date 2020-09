Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez to have MRI after experiencing left rib cage stiffness Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is expected to miss "serious time" with an injury, according to the Toronto Sun, while the team says he experienced stiffness in his left rib cage and will be further examined. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this