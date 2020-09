Tyler Ankrum spins out and recovers on lap 103 at Darlington Raceway Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Tyler Ankrum gets loose trying to pass Zane Smith on the inside. Fortunately, Ankrum was able to recover and his truck suffered no damage. The spin out occurs on 103 from the Darlington Raceway.

