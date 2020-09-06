Global  
 

Novak Djokovic sensationally kicked out of US Open for hitting line judge with ball

talkSPORT Sunday, 6 September 2020
Novak Djokovic has been sensationally defaulted from the US Open for hitting a female line judge with a ball. The top seed and 17-time grand slam champion had just dropped serve to trail Spanish opponent Pablo Carreno Busta 6-5 in the opening set of their fourth-round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium. In frustration, Djokovic unintentionally […]
