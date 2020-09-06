Novak Djokovic sensationally kicked out of US Open for hitting line judge with ball

Novak Djokovic: Intensity was still there despite no fans at US Open



Men's world number one Novak Djokovic said not having fans in attendance atthe US Open has not hindered his game as he beat Bosnian Damir Dzumhur inthree straight sets to cruise through to the second.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:03 Published 6 days ago

Djokovic has nothing to prove after Adria Tour & COVID-19



World number one Novak Djokovic does not feel he has to act any differently or prove anything when he plays in New York over the next few weeks. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 08:49 Published 2 weeks ago