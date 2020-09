OVERTIME: Ben Rhodes ends 48-race winless streak passing Derek Kraus with two laps to go Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Ben Rhodes passes Derek Kraus in overtime with two laps to go for the win at Darlington Raceway. Rhodes ended a 48-race winless streak with today's win, while securing a spot in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor & RV Truck Series playoffs. Ben Rhodes passes Derek Kraus in overtime with two laps to go for the win at Darlington Raceway. Rhodes ended a 48-race winless streak with today's win, while securing a spot in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor & RV Truck Series playoffs. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Matt Mayer Ben Rhodes wins the #NASCAR Truck Series race at Darlington in overtime. First win since July 2018. 48-race winless drought ends. 55 minutes ago