You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Freddie Freeman belts grand slam for Braves in loss to Nationals, 10-9 Freddie Freeman gave the Atlanta Braves a glimpse of hope after drilling a grand slam, but it wasn't enough to hold back the Washington Nationals. They teams...

FOX Sports 2 days ago





Tweets about this Bet The Bases Freddie Freeman belts a grand slam to extend the Braves (-140) lead to 7-1 and cashes their TT (4.5) https://t.co/xy6UvbmbhJ 2 hours ago Hardball 24/7 Freddie Freeman belts grand slam for Braves in loss to Nationals, 10-9 https://t.co/Dk3d4Uq55j 2 days ago