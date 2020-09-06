Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Game 4 vs. Heat after reinjuring ankle

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are favored to bounce back against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, but Todd Fuhrman isn't so sure the Bucks can 'handle the Heat'. Hear him explain to Rachel Bonnetta and Cousin Sal why he believes Miami will keep the Bucks in a 0-3 hole after Game 3.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have fallen 0-2 in the NBA Bubble against the Miami Heat, and the star players' poor performance have some questioning if we were too hasty handing Giannis..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:45Published