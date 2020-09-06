Global  
 

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Game 4 vs. Heat after reinjuring ankle

USATODAY.com Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of the rest of Game 4 vs. Miami after the Milwaukee star landed awkwardly on his right foot in the second quarter.
You Might Like


