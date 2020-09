John Klingberg stakes Stars to early lead in Game 1



John Klingberg scoops up a blocked shot and threads it home with a wrist shot, opening up a 1-0 lead early in the 1st period of Game 1 against the Golden Knights Credit: NHL Duration: 01:45 Published 12 hours ago

Anton Khudobin records shutout in Game 1 of Western Conference Final



Anton Khudobin turned away all 25 shots he faced against the Golden Knights, backstopping the Stars to a 1-0 win in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final Credit: NHL Duration: 03:02 Published 14 hours ago