VIDEO: Ansu Fati scores astonishing goal against Ukraine in Spain's 4-0 win Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Barca's Ansu Fati, who is only 17, found the back of the net as Spain put 4 past Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this