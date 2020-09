FINAL LAPS: Kevin Harvick holds off Austin Dillon for the win in Darlington Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Austin Dillon makes a last attempt to take the lead, but Kevin Harvick holds him off to win the Cookout Southern 500 in Darlington and advance himself to the next round of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Austin Dillon makes a last attempt to take the lead, but Kevin Harvick holds him off to win the Cookout Southern 500 in Darlington and advance himself to the next round of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. 👓 View full article