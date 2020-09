Shapovalov becomes 1st Canadian man to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Denis Shapovalov has reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating No. 7 seed David Goffin 6-7 (0), 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 at the U.S. Open. The 21-year-old left-hander, who is seeded 12th at Flushing Meadows, also is the first man from Canada to make it to the final eight in tournament history. 👓 View full article

