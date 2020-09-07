Global  
 

US Open: Novak Djokovic disqualified after hitting lineswoman; apologises on Twitter

Mid-Day Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
World No.1 Novak Djokovic exited the US Open in the most unexpected fashion after he was defaulted as a ball he struck had hit the line judge in the throat. While the shot wasn't intentional, the official was down for a while. The Serb was in action against Pablo Carreno Busta.

While Djokovic didn't attend the post-match...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Djokavic apologises after hitting lineswoman with ball

Djokavic apologises after hitting lineswoman with ball 01:32

 Novak Djokovic has apologised after being defaulted from the US Open foraccidentally hitting a line judge with a ball struck in annoyance. The topseed and 17-time grand slam champion had just dropped serve to trail Spanishopponent Pablo Carreno Busta 6-5 in the opening set of their fourth-roundmatch...

Djokovic disqualified after striking line judge with ball [Video]

Djokovic disqualified after striking line judge with ball

The fate was sealed for tennis legend Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday who was disqualified after hitting a line judge with a ball. Gavino Garay has the story.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:01Published
Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open after hitting lineswoman with ball [Video]

Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open after hitting lineswoman with ball

World number one Novak Djokovic was sensationally disqualified in the U.S. Open fourth round after striking a line judge with a ball

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:04Published

Novak Djokovic Disqualified From U.S. Open After Accidentally Hitting Line Judge in Throat With Tennis Ball

 Novak Djokovic is disqualified. The No. 1-ranked men’s player has been disqualified from the 2020 U.S. Open after accidentally hitting a lineswoman with a ball...
Novak Djokovic 'sad and empty' after being kicked out of US Open for hitting lineswoman in throat

 Novak Djokovic says he is feeling "sad and empty" after being disqualified from the US Open for unintentionally hitting a line judge with a tennis ball following...
'Sad and empty' Djokovic 'extremely sorry' for hurting line judge

 Novak Djokovic apologises for hitting a line judge with a ball at the US Open, saying he is "extremely sorry for creating her such stress".
