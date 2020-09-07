Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Serena Williams through to last 16 as fresh controversy hits US Open

Mid-Day Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams progressed to the US Open last 16 Saturday as the tournament endured fresh controversy after New York health officials ordered the women's top doubles pairing be withdrawn over coronavirus fears. Williams, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, came from a set down to oust 2017 champion Sloane Stephens...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open

Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open 00:38

 On Saturday, September 5, Serena Williams landed yet another win at the U.S. Open against 2017 champion, Sloane Stephens. For her third singles match, the 38-year-old athlete wore a cherry red tennis dress by Nike, along with matching red sweatbands around her wrists, and our personal favorite part:...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam [Video]

Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam

Serena Williams’ quest for a 24th grand slam singles title at the US Openremains alive after she came from a set down to defeat Sloane Stephens in thethird round. Williams’ form coming into the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open [Video]

Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open

Serena Williams is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows. Serena has made history yet again by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn. Serena suffered a number of surprise..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:30Published
Will Smith's production company settles dispute over Richard Williams' biopic [Video]

Will Smith's production company settles dispute over Richard Williams' biopic

Overbrook Entertainment, the production company owned by Will Smith, has reached a settlement deal in a lawsuit over the rights to King Richard - the life story of Serena and Venus Williams' father,..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Serena through to last 16 as fresh controversy hits US Open

 Serena Williams battled into the US Open last 16 on Saturday as the tournament endured fresh controversy.
News24


Tweets about this