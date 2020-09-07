Global  
 

Rumour Has It: Martinez set for Inter meeting as Barcelona continue chase

Monday, 7 September 2020
Barcelona’s chances of landing Inter star Lautaro Martinez could reportedly become clearer this week. The LaLiga giants remain interested in the Argentina forward, who scored 21 goals for Inter in 2019-20. Just whether they can get a deal done, however, may become known this week.   TOP STORY – BARCELONA’S CHANCES OF SIGNING MARTINEZ SET […]
