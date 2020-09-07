Global  
 

One News Page

Three Inter Milan players set to fund £60m transfer for Chelsea ace N’Golo Kante

Daily Star Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Three Inter Milan players set to fund £60m transfer for Chelsea ace N’Golo KanteSerie A giants Inter Milan are eager to sign Chelsea star N’Golo Kante with Ivan Perisic, Joao Mario and Dalbert Henrique potentially funding a deal for the Frenchman
