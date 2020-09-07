|
Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra destroys comedian Lee Mack with beautiful nutmeg during Soccer Aid 2020
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Lee Mack found himself in uncharted territory on Sunday night, as ex-Manchester United defender Patrice Evra made a joke out of the comedian with a brilliant piece of skill during Soccer Aid. The Frenchman was back on familiar ground in the shape of Old Trafford for the charity match at the weekend, and he didn’t […]
