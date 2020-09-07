Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jwala Gutta gets engaged to actor boyfriend Vishnu Vishal on 37th birthday. See photos

Mid-Day Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
India's ace badminton player Jwala Gutta turned 37 today and it was indeed a special day for her for more than one reason. Besides celebrating her birthday, Jwala Gutta had a surprise from her boyfriend and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal.

Besides giving her a birthday surprise, Vishnu Vishal did one better and proposed to Jwala...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Patralekhaa pens cute birthday wish for boyfriend Rajkummar Rao [Video]

Patralekhaa pens cute birthday wish for boyfriend Rajkummar Rao

Actress Patralekhaa took to social media to wish her boyfriend, actor Rajkummar Rao on his birthday. #HappybirthdayRajkummarrao #Patralekhaa

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:41Published
Ana de Armas treats birthday boy Ben Affleck to custom motorcycle [Video]

Ana de Armas treats birthday boy Ben Affleck to custom motorcycle

Actress Ana de Armas surprised her boyfriend Ben Affleck on Saturday by presenting him with the keys to a custom motorcycle for his birthday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Wishes pour in for a real time hero, fans rejoice | Oneindia News [Video]

Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Wishes pour in for a real time hero, fans rejoice | Oneindia News

Actor Sonu Sood is celebrating his 47th birthday today. Birthday wishes having been pouring in for the actor on social media who is a Hero for many and has been at the forefront of saving lives during..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Vishnu Vishal gets engaged to Jwala Gutta, shares pictures with fans

 Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta is celebrating her birthday today and what adds to her happiness and the special occasion is that she has got engaged to beau...
Mid-Day

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta get engaged

 The Kollywood actor proposed to the badminton player in Hyderabad on the occasion of her 37th birthday
Hindu


Tweets about this