Callum Wilson signs for Newcastle for £20million and replaces Joelinton as club’s number nine

talkSPORT Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Callum Wilson has completed his £20million move from Bournemouth to Newcastle United. The 28-year-old England international striker has signed a four-year deal with the Magpies. Wilson turned down interest from Aston Villa to join Steve Bruce’s side. He will wear the number nine shirt at St James’ Park, taking the jersey from club record signing […]
