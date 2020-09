Fins make it official, name Fitzpatrick starter Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

In an expected move, the Dolphins named Ryan Fitzpatrick their starting QB, while Tua Tagovailoa will develop as his backup. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Orioles name Means opening day starter



It was the obvious choice and Friday Brandon Hyde made it official. John Means is the Orioles' opening day starter. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 01:39 Published on July 10, 2020

Tweets about this