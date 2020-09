Roland Lymangrover USA TODAY: Fitzpatrick or Tua? Dolphins named starting quarterback https://t.co/gJPVJ9OU10 45 seconds ago Sentinel Sports Dolphins name QB Ryan Fitzpatrick as starter over rookie Tua Tagovailoa for Week 1 at New England https://t.co/er3biU8Qpz 2 minutes ago Omar Kelly #Dolphins name QB Ryan Fitzpatrick as starter over rookie Tua Tagovailoa for Week 1 at New England https://t.co/IAcRhXJ9Yb 2 minutes ago BuyUSA RT @theMMQB: Brian Flores has named Ryan Fitzpatrick as starting quarterback for the Dolphins' season-opener against New England https://t.… 5 minutes ago Eric Moreno RT @Safid_Deen: Dolphins name QB Ryan Fitzpatrick as starter over rookie Tua Tagovailoa for Week 1 at New England https://t.co/qK0abQubsZ 6 minutes ago πšƒπšžπšŠ πšπš’πš–πšŽ πŸ€™ πŸ”₯πŸ”₯New Drop!! Ryan Fitzpatrick Place Holder T-shirtπŸ”₯πŸ”₯ Miami dolphins name Ryan Fitzpatrick QB 1, Fitz said β€œI know… https://t.co/92B1baLCVf 6 minutes ago Sun Sentinel Sports RT @SSMiamiDolphins: Dolphins name QB Ryan Fitzpatrick as starter over rookie Tua Tagovailoa for Week 1 at New England https://t.co/iVbB0yO… 10 minutes ago SunSentinel Dolphins Dolphins name QB Ryan Fitzpatrick as starter over rookie Tua Tagovailoa for Week 1 at New England… https://t.co/aWJ3iREQFv 10 minutes ago