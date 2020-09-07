Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tony Bellew says Alexander Povetkin ‘screamed at the top of his voice’ after knocking out Dillian Whyte, believes he knows why

talkSPORT Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Tony Bellew has told talkSPORT that Alexander Povetkin ‘screamed at the top of his voice’ after knocking out Dillian Whyte last month. The Russian was floored twice in the fourth by Britain’s ‘Body Snatcher’, but recovered to his feet to score a one-punch KO in the fifth. Bellew was one of the few in attendance […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dillian Whyte calls for rematch after losing heavyweight title to Alexander Povetkin [Video]

Dillian Whyte calls for rematch after losing heavyweight title to Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte has asked for a rematch for the heavyweight title afterAlexander Povetkin inflicted a second career defeat on him with a sensationalfifth-round knock-out. Whyte had dominated the opening..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin [Video]

Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin

Dillian Whyte says that he is focused on getting the job done in hiscalculated gamble to face Alexander Povetkin while on the brink of a long-awaited world heavyweight title shot. The 32-year-old has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this