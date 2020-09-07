Tony Bellew says Alexander Povetkin ‘screamed at the top of his voice’ after knocking out Dillian Whyte, believes he knows why

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dillian Whyte calls for rematch after losing heavyweight title to Alexander Povetkin



Dillian Whyte has asked for a rematch for the heavyweight title afterAlexander Povetkin inflicted a second career defeat on him with a sensationalfifth-round knock-out. Whyte had dominated the opening.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 3 weeks ago Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin



Dillian Whyte says that he is focused on getting the job done in hiscalculated gamble to face Alexander Povetkin while on the brink of a long-awaited world heavyweight title shot. The 32-year-old has.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this