Tony Bellew says Alexander Povetkin ‘screamed at the top of his voice’ after knocking out Dillian Whyte, believes he knows why
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Tony Bellew has told talkSPORT that Alexander Povetkin ‘screamed at the top of his voice’ after knocking out Dillian Whyte last month. The Russian was floored twice in the fourth by Britain’s ‘Body Snatcher’, but recovered to his feet to score a one-punch KO in the fifth. Bellew was one of the few in attendance […]
