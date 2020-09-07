Man City and Man United issue strongly-worded statements after Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden are axed from England squad for quarantine breach
Monday, 7 September 2020 () Man City have condemned Phil Foden’s ‘totally inappropriate’ behaviour after breaking COVID-19 guidelines on England duty, while Man United also expressed their disappointment over Mason Greenwood’s conduct. The pair have both been removed from the Nations League squad to face Denmark by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate after footage emerged in the Icelandic media appearing […]
