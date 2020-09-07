Global  
 

Man City and Man United issue strongly-worded statements after Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden are axed from England squad for quarantine breach

talkSPORT Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Man City have condemned Phil Foden’s ‘totally inappropriate’ behaviour after breaking COVID-19 guidelines on England duty, while Man United also expressed their disappointment over Mason Greenwood’s conduct. The pair have both been removed from the Nations League squad to face Denmark by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate after footage emerged in the Icelandic media appearing […]
 Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden will not travel with the England squad from Iceland to Denmark after breaching UEFA's coronavirus protocols, as Rob Dorsett reports.

