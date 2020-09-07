Stephen Warnock on whether Tottenham Hotspur under Jose Mourinho can finish in Premier League top four in 2020/21 (Video) Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

There are a lot of things Premier League fans wonder about concerning the upcoming season. One of them is certainly how good Tottenham Hotspur will be in their first full season with Jose Mourinho in charge. 🗣"If we have the Mourinho of old who is aggressive they could be dangerous this year" Stephen Warnock on […] 👓 View full article

