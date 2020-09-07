Global  
 

Chelsea set to take summer spend to close to £250m with Edouard Mendy deal close while Ross Barkley could be sold

talkSPORT Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Chelsea are set to take their summer spending to close to the £250million mark with the addition of Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. talkSPORT understands an £18million agreement between the two clubs is drawing closer after the Blues had a recent offer worth £14m rejected by the French side. Mendy only joined Rennes from Stade Reims […]
You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

