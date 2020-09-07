Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Broussard: Worst game from Kawhi in years; applauds Denver but expects Clippers to bounce back | FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Chris Broussard: Worst game from Kawhi in years; applauds Denver but expects Clippers to bounce back | FIRST THINGS FIRSTChris Broussard joins the show to break down the Los Angeles Clippers loss to the Denver Nuggets in game 2 of the semifinals in the NBA bubble. He feels this could possibly be Kawhi Leonard's worst game in years, but does not count the Clippers out just yet while applauding the performance of the Nuggets.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Chris Broussard: Worst game from Kawhi in years; applauds Denver but expects Clippers to bounce back | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard: Worst game from Kawhi in years; applauds Denver but expects Clippers to bounce back | FIRST THINGS FIRST 03:27

 Chris Broussard joins the show to break down the Los Angeles Clippers loss to the Denver Nuggets in game 2 of the semifinals in the NBA bubble. He feels this could possibly be Kawhi Leonard's worst game in years, but does not count the Clippers out just yet while applauding the performance of the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Nuggets were looking to get revenge in Gm2, Kawhi played horrible | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless: Nuggets were looking to get revenge in Gm2, Kawhi played horrible | UNDISPUTED

The Denver Nuggets jumped ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers early on Saturday and never looked back. Jamal Murray had a game-high 27 points as the Nuggets led the entire game to even up the series with..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:05Published
Chris Broussard reacts to Giannis' injury, would be shocked if Miami lost series vs Bucks | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard reacts to Giannis' injury, would be shocked if Miami lost series vs Bucks | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to talk about the injury of Giannis Antetokounmpo and if the Milwaukee Bucks can win the series without him. He feels the Bucks unfortunately are done at this point...

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:45Published
Top 10 Most Destructive Video Game Weapons Ever [Video]

Top 10 Most Destructive Video Game Weapons Ever

When it comes to destructive power, these weapons are unmatched. For this list, we’ll be looking at the weapons in video games capable of causing massive destruction.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Chris Broussard praises his Clippers after their win over the Nuggets in Gm 1, LA 'outclassed' Denver | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard praises his Clippers after their win over the Nuggets in Gm 1, LA 'outclassed' Denver | FIRST THINGS FIRST Chris Broussard joins the show to talk about the Los Angeles Clippers winning semifinals game 1 over the Denver Nuggets in the Orlando bubble. Broussard feels...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this