Canada's Vasek Pospisil falls to Alex de Minaur at U.S. Open Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Canada's Vasek Pospisil couldn't convert on four set points in the first set en route to a 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-2 loss against No. 21 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday. 👓 View full article

