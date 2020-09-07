Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin Cowherd updates his 2020 NFL Predictions | THE HERD

FOX Sports Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd updates his 2020 NFL Predictions | THE HERDThe 2020 football season is upon us, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Houston Texans in just 3 days, and Colin Cowherd revisits his NFL predictions to update where he sees teams landing this season. See which teams he believes will make a playoff appearance, and which teams he thinks will struggle more than others this season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd updates his 2020 NFL Predictions | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd updates his 2020 NFL Predictions | THE HERD 03:57

 The 2020 football season is upon us, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Houston Texans in just 3 days, and Colin Cowherd revisits his NFL predictions to update where he sees teams landing this season. See which teams he believes will make a playoff appearance, and which teams he thinks will...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs are just scratching the surface of a real dynasty | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs are just scratching the surface of a real dynasty | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd believes the rest of the NFL should be frightened, because the Kansas City Chiefs are just scratching the surface of a real dynasty. On the day of their first game of the season, hear..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:27Published
Colin Cowherd: Eagles have the edge over Cowboys to win the NFC East | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Eagles have the edge over Cowboys to win the NFC East | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd predicts that it will be a very disappointing year in the state of Texas, as the Philadelphia Eagles have the edge over the Dallas Cowboys. Hear why Colin's Eagles-Cowboys comparison..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:00Published
3-Word Game: Colin Cowherd plays the 3-word game for NFC Week 1 | THE HERD [Video]

3-Word Game: Colin Cowherd plays the 3-word game for NFC Week 1 | THE HERD

Yesterday, Colin Cowherd played the 3-word game for the AFC. On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd finishes up with the NFC, & sums up each team's season in only 3 words each.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Colin Cowherd offers obvious NFL takes: ‘Dak & Cowboys will be average this season’ | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd offers obvious NFL takes: ‘Dak & Cowboys will be average this season’ | THE HERD Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys is supposedly a big MVP candidate this year, but Colin Cowherd is convinced the Cowboys will be just average this year. Hear...
FOX Sports

Herd Hierarchy: Colin’s Top 10 NFL teams heading into Week 1 | THE HERD

Herd Hierarchy: Colin’s Top 10 NFL teams heading into Week 1 | THE HERD Colin Cowherd lists the ten best teams in the NFL. Find out which squad he thinks is the best in the league after Week 1
FOX Sports

3-Word Game: Colin Cowherd plays the 3-Word Game for NFL Week 1 | THE HERD

3-Word Game: Colin Cowherd plays the 3-Word Game for NFL Week 1 | THE HERD On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd plays his weekly NFL 3-word game. Hear Colin sum up this week's slate of games in only 3 words each.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

USANewsChannels

USA NewsChannels Colin Cowherd updates his 2020 NFL Predictions THE HERD https://t.co/B5eOdwb8ct 4 days ago