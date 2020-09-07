Global  
 

James Rodriguez: Everton sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder who was lauded as ‘true quality’ by Ancelotti and called a ‘godsend’ in Germany

Monday, 7 September 2020
James Rodriguez has completed a summer transfer to Everton, the Premier League club have announced. Rodriguez, the Colombia midfielder, reunites with Carlo Ancelotti after working with him while playing for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. He joins from Los Blancos on a two-year contract in a deal worth more than £20million, and finally leaves the […]
