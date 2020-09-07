Oregon OT Penei Sewell, expected to be one of top picks in 2021 NFL draft, opts out of season
Monday, 7 September 2020 (
48 minutes ago) Oregon OT Penei Sewell allowed just one sack in 1,376 snaps over the last two years. Expected to be a top draft pick, he opted out of the 2020 season.
