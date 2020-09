You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kyle Hendricks Will Be Opening Day Starter For Cubs



In front of the other starting pitchers, Cubs Manager David Ross let Kyle Hendricks know he would be the Opening Day starter. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:16 Published on July 16, 2020

Related news from verified sources Cardinals lose to Cubs 5-1, Molina exits game early with minor injury Kyle Hendricks went eight innings, and the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs beat the second-place St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Monday.

FOX Sports 8 minutes ago





Tweets about this