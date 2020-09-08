Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, tweets about Dallas Cowboys' 'green light' to protest

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The thought that the Dallas Cowboys have been given the "green light" to protest during the anthem prompted a angry tweet from Eric Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Leads In Texas

Trump Leads In Texas 00:30

 President Donald Trump has chipped away at Joe Biden's lead in the classically red state of Texas. A new poll from the Dallas Morning Star released Sunday has Trump leading Biden in Texas state 48 per cent to 46 per cent among likely voters. Among the larger group of registered voters, Biden beats...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Donald Trump Supporters, Boaters Gather On Mon River For Rally [Video]

President Donald Trump Supporters, Boaters Gather On Mon River For Rally

This Labor Day, President Trump supporters and boaters are gathering on the Monongahela River for a rally.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:17Published
Mfume Responds After Trump Tweets Baltimore Is 'The Worst In Nation' [Video]

Mfume Responds After Trump Tweets Baltimore Is 'The Worst In Nation'

Rep. Kweisi Mfume responded Monday to President Donald Trump's latest tweets about Baltimore, saying Republican Kimberly Klacik and the president "deserve each other."

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:56Published
Osama bin Laden's niece Noor backs Donald Trump, why? | Oneindia News [Video]

Osama bin Laden's niece Noor backs Donald Trump, why? | Oneindia News

Noor Bin Ladin, the niece of Taliban terrorist Osama Bin Laden has backed US President Donald Trump for a second term. The 33-yr-old woman said that she feared there could be a repeat of 9/11 if trump..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:51Published

Tweets about this

DougGator144

Doug Hartsel Why not use the “Bad Boys” opening? Much more appropriate The Animals’ Eric Burdon Had the Perfect Response to Tr… https://t.co/9eGLDWA1n9 54 minutes ago

beowulf

Robin Howard Wonderful The Animals’ Eric Burdon Had the Perfect Response to Trump Using ‘House of the Rising Sun’ https://t.co/hmyvtJoVLM #SmartNews 1 hour ago

afomich

Andrew Fomich RT @PolitiFact: Eric Trump and other speakers at the Republican National Convention exaggerated President Donald Trump’s military drawdown… 1 hour ago

kim_pircio

Kim Pircio @earthspirit77 @GovMikeDeWine Would that be Eric or Don Jr? Because if neither of those then you would be disrespec… https://t.co/85ne7w5kuf 2 hours ago

UnionRebelMs

Justice 🍀 @EricTrump This will be fun! A New York judge ordered lawyers for President Donald Trump’s company and his son, Er… https://t.co/noKCMQu45d 2 hours ago

jetty_trish

Trish Jetty-Sherman The Animals’ Eric Burdon Had the Perfect Response to Trump Using ‘House of the Rising Sun’ https://t.co/OoAOL6TGHH #SmartNews 3 hours ago

RodneyRhodan

#1st. Amendment. #TheTrumpFugitiveSuspects: NYC AG James & The NYC Grand Jury looking For President. Trump, Donald Trump jr, Eric Tr… https://t.co/l72LpcMsUb 3 hours ago

BluesdaddyD

Dennis Parker The Animals’ Eric Burdon Had the Perfect Response to Trump Using ‘House of the Rising Sun’ #SmartNews https://t.co/LiJnE54wAH 3 hours ago