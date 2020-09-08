Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, tweets about Dallas Cowboys' 'green light' to protest

Doug Hartsel Why not use the “Bad Boys” opening? Much more appropriate The Animals’ Eric Burdon Had the Perfect Response to Tr… https://t.co/9eGLDWA1n9 54 minutes ago Robin Howard Wonderful The Animals’ Eric Burdon Had the Perfect Response to Trump Using ‘House of the Rising Sun’ https://t.co/hmyvtJoVLM #SmartNews 1 hour ago Andrew Fomich RT @PolitiFact: Eric Trump and other speakers at the Republican National Convention exaggerated President Donald Trump’s military drawdown… 1 hour ago Kim Pircio @earthspirit77 @GovMikeDeWine Would that be Eric or Don Jr? Because if neither of those then you would be disrespec… https://t.co/85ne7w5kuf 2 hours ago Justice 🍀 @EricTrump This will be fun! A New York judge ordered lawyers for President Donald Trump’s company and his son, Er… https://t.co/noKCMQu45d 2 hours ago Trish Jetty-Sherman The Animals’ Eric Burdon Had the Perfect Response to Trump Using ‘House of the Rising Sun’ https://t.co/OoAOL6TGHH #SmartNews 3 hours ago #1st. Amendment. #TheTrumpFugitiveSuspects: NYC AG James & The NYC Grand Jury looking For President. Trump, Donald Trump jr, Eric Tr… https://t.co/l72LpcMsUb 3 hours ago Dennis Parker The Animals’ Eric Burdon Had the Perfect Response to Trump Using ‘House of the Rising Sun’ #SmartNews https://t.co/LiJnE54wAH 3 hours ago