Novak Djokovic after striking lineswoman with ball: So unintended, so wrong

Tuesday, 8 September 2020
Novak Djokovic after striking lineswoman with ball: So unintended, so wrongNovak Djokovic was dramatically disqualified from the US Open on Sunday after accidentally striking a female line judge with a ball in frustration during his Last 16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament.

The World No. 1 apologised for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first...
News video: Novak Djokovic gets disqualified from the US Open

Novak Djokovic gets disqualified from the US Open 00:29

 A bizarre moment at the US open. Novak Djokovic, the world's top Tennis player has been disqualified from the US Open after accidentally hitting a lineswoman with a ball.

