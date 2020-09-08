Novak Djokovic after striking lineswoman with ball: So unintended, so wrong
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () Novak Djokovic was dramatically disqualified from the US Open on Sunday after accidentally striking a female line judge with a ball in frustration during his Last 16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament.
The World No. 1 apologised for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first...
Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for hitting a line judge with a ball.
The 17-time grand slam winner was disqualified from the US Open.
According to CNN, sports commentators wonder if..
Novak Djokovic has apologised after being defaulted from the US Open foraccidentally hitting a line judge with a ball struck in annoyance. The topseed and 17-time grand slam champion had just dropped..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published