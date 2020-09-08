News24.com | Dustin Johnson wins Tour Championship, bags whopping R251m FedEx Cup playoff crown

Johnson focused on securing FedExCup
Dustin Johnson believes he's still going to need a low final round to secure FedExCup victory after moving five ahead at the Tour Championship.
Johnson: My ball striking was unbelievable!
Dustin Johnson says his ball striking was 'unbelievable' at the Northern Trust and he is now looking forward to the remaining FedEx Cup Play-offs after returning to world No 1.
Sedgefield Country Club Profile: The Classic Donald Ross Course That Hosts The Wyndham Championship
Sedgefield Country Club, in Greensboro, North Carolina, is home to the Wyndham Championship, the last PGA Tour event of this abbreviated season before the FedExCup Playoffs. Sedgefield has been a..