News24.com | Dustin Johnson wins Tour Championship, bags whopping R251m FedEx Cup playoff crown

News24 Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
World No 1 Dustin Johnson capped a two-under-par 68 with a birdie at the last to seal a three-stroke victory in the PGA Tour Championship.
 Dustin Johnson was proud of his performances over the last month as he atoned for a number of near-misses in the FedExCup finale with victory at the Tour Championship.

Dustin Johnson believes he's still going to need a low final round to secure FedExCup victory after moving five ahead at the Tour Championship.

Dustin Johnson says his ball striking was 'unbelievable' at the Northern Trust and he is now looking forward to the remaining FedEx Cup Play-offs after returning to world No 1.

Sedgefield Country Club, in Greensboro, North Carolina, is home to the Wyndham Championship, the last PGA Tour event of this abbreviated season before the FedExCup Playoffs. Sedgefield has been a..

 FedEx Cup leader Dustin Johnson is taking nothing for granted despite starting the Tour Championship with a two-shot lead in pursuit of an £11.2million first...
 Dustin Johnson made a 45-foot birdie on the 18th to force a playoff. Jon Rahm answered with a 66-footer on the opening hole of that playoff, winning the BMW...
 At Sunday's third round of The Tour Championship, Dustin Johnson took command of the final event of the season and of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
