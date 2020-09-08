News24.com | Dustin Johnson wins Tour Championship, bags whopping R251m FedEx Cup playoff crown

Johnson focused on securing FedExCup



Dustin Johnson believes he's still going to need a low final round to secure FedExCup victory after moving five ahead at the Tour Championship. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:20 Published 21 hours ago

Johnson: My ball striking was unbelievable!



Dustin Johnson says his ball striking was 'unbelievable' at the Northern Trust and he is now looking forward to the remaining FedEx Cup Play-offs after returning to world No 1. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:43 Published 2 weeks ago