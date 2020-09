Telugu actors mourn death of Jaya Prakash Reddy Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Popular Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away on Tuesday morning at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. The 74-year-old breathed his last following a cardiac arrest. Hailing from Allagadda in Kurnool district, Jaya Prakash Reddy was immensely popular for villainy roles with his trademark Rayalaseema dialect and from ‘Kabaddi Kabaddi’ in 2003; he gradually started to entertain the audience with his impeccable comedy. 👓 View full article

