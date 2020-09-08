Global  
 

US Open: Serena Williams advances to quarterfinals after win over Maria Sakkari

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams on Monday cruised into the quarterfinals of the US Open after securing a win over Maria Sakkari. Williams registered a 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 victory over No.15 seed to advance in the competition.

It took Williams two hours 29 minutes to secure a last-eight matchup against Tsvetana Pironkova, who overcame Alize...
