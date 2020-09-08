US Open: Serena Williams advances to quarterfinals after win over Maria Sakkari Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Serena Williams on Monday cruised into the quarterfinals of the US Open after securing a win over Maria Sakkari. Williams registered a 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 victory over No.15 seed to advance in the competition.



It took Williams two hours 29 minutes to secure a last-eight matchup against Tsvetana Pironkova, who overcame Alize...


