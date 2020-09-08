US Open: Serena Williams advances to quarterfinals after win over Maria Sakkari
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () Serena Williams on Monday cruised into the quarterfinals of the US Open after securing a win over Maria Sakkari. Williams registered a 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 victory over No.15 seed to advance in the competition.
It took Williams two hours 29 minutes to secure a last-eight matchup against Tsvetana Pironkova, who overcame Alize...
On Saturday, September 5, Serena Williams landed yet another win at the U.S. Open against 2017 champion, Sloane Stephens. For her third singles match, the 38-year-old athlete wore a cherry red tennis dress by Nike, along with matching red sweatbands around her wrists, and our personal favorite part:...