Erling Haaland swaps shirts with Leeds star Stuart Dallas and pays tribute to boyhood hero Michu in Norway’s stunning win over Northern Ireland
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () Leeds United fans went into meltdown on Monday night as they saw goalscoring sensation Erling Haaland swap shirts with Whites winger Stuart Dallas. The pair faced each other in Northern Ireland’s Nations League clash against Norway, where Haaland continued his incredible scoring streak to lead his side to victory. The Borussia Dortmund hitman has made […]