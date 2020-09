The guy designing footwear for NFL stars... and Cristiano Ronaldo Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

"Kickasso" makes a special shoe for Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and explains how he designed footwear for David Beckham's son, Ashley Cole, Justin Timberlake and Odell Beckham Jr. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this